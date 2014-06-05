advertisement
People Look Down Excitedly In Amazon’s Teaser (Maybe) For A New Phone

By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

Amazon and its founder Jeff Bezos sent out an invitation to a June 18th launch event for an as-of-yet unnamed new product. Along with a chance to request an invite, there was also a mysterious teaser video of people acting pretty damn impressed with whatever it was they had in their hands.

Thanks to the Internet’s obsession with secrets, already spotted in screen grabs — and a reflection in one of the user’s glasses — has been a smartphone-sized device. And by the looks of how everyone is tilting their heads in surprise and delight, speculation has landed on a 3D smartphone, based on earlier reports, and the fact no one under 80 really looks at or talk about their phone the way the people in this video are.


It’s a fun teaser and a creative way to stoke the hype machine. It’s also perfect fodder for spoofs that could imagine the unseen object as, say…a pencil.

