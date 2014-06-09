6 Steps To Turn Strangers Into Connections

Two years ago, presentation coach Deborah Grayson Riegel attended a crowded networking event in New York. Wearing a unique necklace she had bought while teaching executive communications in Beijing, she decided to meet someone new by finding someone else with a bold piece of jewelry.

“I found a woman wearing a gorgeous green glass and gold wire necklace and walked up to her to compliment her on her jewelry,” she says. “It turned out she was a recruiter and she happened to be looking for a presentation skills instructor with a specialty in working with Chinese MBA students. Because I talked to a stranger, I ended up landing one of the best gigs of my life.”

Riegel’s story is a good example of the adage, “It’s not what you know; it’s who you know.” But when it comes to succeeding in business and in life, most of us talk to strangers just 2% to 3% of the time, says Judy Robinett, author of How to Be a Power Connector (McGraw Hill, April 2014).

“It’s sad because the secrets to the majority of your future successes are waiting outside your immediate network,” she says. “It’s where the gold is.”

Robinett used to consider herself shy. Working in management for a Fortune 300 company, she says she hid in corners during big events. Ambitious and wanting to move ahead, she realized that making connections would be the key to her success.

“It had boiled down to fear,” she says. “I was never a connector or extrovert. I eventually found out the majority of others are wonderful and if you focus on them, it numbs your fear.”

Thirty years later, Robinett, who is known for her “titanium Rolodex,” is founder and president of JRobinett Enterprises, and she matches venture capitalists with early-stage companies. She says whether it’s in a face-to-face meeting, on the phone or online, you have a short window of time to connect with someone before you become another forgotten face.