How The Founder Of Take Our Daughters To Work Day Is Working To Close The Gender Wage Gap

Nell Merlino was at her father’s retirement dinner in 1992 when she looked around the room and saw so many people who had been influential in her life. Her father, an attorney and New Jersey state legislator, had often brought Merlino to his office and work events, where she met many of the people at that dinner.

At the same time, Merlino was in the thick of working with the Ms. Foundation to create a campaign to improve girls’ self-esteem. A spike in teen pregnancies and suicides had led to a sense of urgency about helping women see what bright futures lie ahead. That retirement dinner created a spark:

What if more parents did as her father did and took their daughters to work?

What if young women saw their parents working at their jobs and had a better understanding of what it meant to build a career?

She went home that night and wrote a five-page overview of a campaign she called, “Take Your Daughter to Work Day,” which would encourage people to bring their daughters to the office and give them a better understanding of their parents’ careers.

A few weeks later, Merlino and the Ms. Foundation team had refined the idea to a one-page executive summary when they showed it to Gloria Steinem. Merlino says the first thing Steinem did was pick up her pen and change the name to “Take Our Daughters to Work Day.”

There are 364 days a year where men and boys are the focus and we wanted one eight-hour period that focuses on girls and somehow that wasn’t fair.

“It was a moment of real understanding; one that it needed to be that people would collectively think about daughters, not that if you had one you would do this, and two that she so quickly understood the power of it,” she says.