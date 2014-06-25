These Maps Of Preventable Diseases Show You Where The Anti-Vaxxers Are

Thirty years ago, if you contracted measles or mumps in America, chances are you were born in a poor inner-city community. These days, you’re more likely to get sick if you come from a middle-class area.

The reason? Stupidity.

These maps here show outbreaks of measles, mumps, whooping cough, polio, and rubella–all diseases easily preventable with vaccines. There are a bunch of big blobs in the United States and Europe–where vaccines are plentiful–because people refuse to take them. They’re part of a movement of crusaders who, in the name of doing well by their children, end up harming kids and their friends.

2009

“The refusal rates in the U.S. and Europe are highest among highly educated, wealthy parents, many of whom started to refuse vaccination 20 years ago,” says Laurie Garrett, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, which maintains the maps.

“The children that were never fully vaccinated are now of college age, and many of the outbreaks are focused around college campuses, where the unvaccinated carriers of pertussis, measles, and mumps are housed in dorms with the rest of the population, and spread the diseases.”

So, while government vaccination programs have prevented outbreaks in, say, the eastside of Los Angeles, activist parents have turned back the clock in Mill Valley, California, and Vashon Island, near Seattle.

The CFR has been tracking outbreaks since 2008, and updates the maps weekly, Garrett says. Measles is in red, mumps is dark green, rubella is blue, polio is orange, and whooping cough is green. The yellow blobs are other diseases, like cholera and chicken pox.