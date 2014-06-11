Ask The Experts: How Can I Deal With Having 3 Demanding Bosses?

Managing your own work priorities can be overwhelming. But what if your job is to manage the competing priorities of three bosses? This reader is in that unfortunate predicament.

Hello, I’m an administrative assistant at a large company and I’m having trouble prioritizing the work that I get from the three Senior Vice Presidents that I work for. Not only do they work in different divisions of the company, but they are also each located on different continents. They are not interested in each other’s priorities, and each report to separate C-level executives. Each of them thinks that I should make their work a top priority and gets frustrated with me when I work on a project for another one. They are all my bosses so I have a hard time saying no to them, but it’s really difficult to manage so many requests that are all treated as urgent. Thanks,

Need A. Win

New Haven, CT

Leadership coach Lolly Daskal offers her advice.



Lolly Daskal is a Leadership Development and CEO coach and consultant and founder of Lead From Within Follow @LollyDaskal.

Dear “Need A. Win,”

I can imagine how frustrated you must feel and how distressing it must be. We live in a culture where urgency is the new norm and the demands are never-ending. And on top of that you have three bosses, all in different time zones with different priorities–nothing I can say will make that situation not a challenging one.

The best way to confront difficult people is to have a courageous conversation. And the best thing you can do for yourself is not to delay this conversation another minute.

Here are the steps you can take to make a difficult situation easier:

Gather the Facts

The key to managing a difficult situation is to stay focused and objective. Start by gathering all the facts of the situation and getting to know them well enough to bring them into the conversation concisely and clearly. Find statistics, numbers, specific examples.