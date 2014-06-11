Silicon Valley Top Tech Recruiter On How To Make Hard Choices And Gain Confidence

As one of the most influential connectors in Silicon Valley, Juliet de Baubigny admits she’s had her share of “angst ridden” moments that kept her awake at night.

With more than 15 years’ experience in tech recruiting, de Baubigny is currently a partner at Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers where she’s spent more than 10 years seeking out and placing top tech talent at Nest, Path, Square, and others among the venture capital firm’s portfolio companies. Before she came to KPCB in 2001, de Baubigny was part of the three-person team at Ramsey Beirne Associates responsible for installing executives like Meg Whitman at eBay.

Here’s how de Baubigny has tackled professional challenges, and what she’s learned to pass along to anyone facing similar career hurdles.

Making a move to a new job is always a fraught endeavor, even in the best of circumstances. De Baubigny is no exception. At “the grand old age” of 26, de Baubigny had been fast tracked to become the youngest partner at the prestigious executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles. Then, she says: “This amazing thing happened called the Internet.” De Baubigny was asking herself if her personal development at her current job was tapped out, and whether she should explore a bigger opportunity at Ramsey Beirne.

“If you are as lucky as I was to start out with a great brand and amazing mentorship, [you wonder] when is the right time to take that next step,” she says. It’s harder for younger people, she says, because they can go so many places.

Then there was a question of competition. The well-established Heidrick & Struggles would be placing executives at the same companies as Ramsey Beirne. In the end, the smaller firm won out. “I wanted to be a part of building and shaping the Internet, and I liked their sense of entrepreneurship,” de Baubigny says, even if it meant taking a pay cut.

A similar agita surrounded de Baubigny’s next move from Ramsey to KPCB. Again, she says, “Gosh, you couldn’t get any better” than the prestige of Sand Hill’s venerable VC firm. As one of four partners though, de Baubigny points out she had a lot of autonomy.