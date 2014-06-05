Jack Link’s Beef Jerky Knows It’s Not Right To Let Your Belly Spirit Animal Get Hangry





That’s the difference between hungry and “hangry.” Which is of course a logical splice of the words hungry and angry (made famous recently by Tina Fey in her Amex spot). It’s angry hunger. It’s hangry. We’ve all been there, and this new brand campaign from agency Carmichael Lynch and director Harold Einstein shows that we all have a belly spirit animal lurking deep within our souls. It could be an eagle, it might be a wolf, an unusually ornery platypus, or even, yes, a honey badger. But when that beast gets hungry, watch out because it might just burst through your buttons like Xenomorph at the dinner table in a fit of munchies-induced rage.