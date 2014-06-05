How The Class Of 2014 Will Find Jobs

The age of hiring with generic job boards is over, and it’s about time you realign your hiring strategy.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, millennials will make up half of the workforce by 2018, so it’s more important than ever to consider how the class of 2014 will carry out their hunt for the ideal job.

When employee success platform Achievers and student guidance platform ConnectEDU surveyed more than 15,000 graduating college students, things like career advancement, salary, and training or mentorship topped the list of priorities when deciding where to work.

According to their findings, 72% of this year’s job seekers feel optimistic about their job prospects, meaning they will be more selective than ever about accepting offers. And interestingly, while salary was a top priority in considering a job, 58% of respondents said they would accept a 15% pay cut to work for a company with great values and culture, leadership, and communication.

Even though you may feel your company can satisfy much of what potential hires are looking for, how graduates conduct their job search will affect whether or not you show up on their radar.

Overwhelmingly, the class of 2014 is confident in what they are looking for.

With company review sites like glassdoor.com and salary.com, brand presence on social media sites like Facebook and Twitter, and LinkedIn company pages, there is an inordinate amount of information available to savvy job seekers looking for their ideal company. With this data at their disposal, it’s so easy for potential hires to head straight to the source and apply directly through a company’s career page.