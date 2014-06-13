Why SpaceX And Other Non-Gaming Companies Scout Talent At Video Game Conventions

A curious site greeted attendees at last year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) : a slightly charred SpaceX Dragon capsule next to a tent outside the Los Angeles Convention Center, with company staff giving away free “Occupy Mars” T-shirts. What’s a real-life space firm doing at a convention dedicated to simulation?

The increased adoption of gaming technology for other uses–corporate training, recruiting, marketing, biometric analysis–require developers with experience using those tools. But it also has to do with a skillset that combines conceptual and linear thinking, teamwork, and comfort with failure.

SpaceX is among a handful of non-gaming companies that are using E3, the annual video game conference that took place in Los Angeles this week, to scout for talent.

“We actually hire a lot of our best software engineers out of the gaming industry,” said SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, when Fast Company posed this question during the May 29 Dragon V2 unveiling . “In gaming there’s a lot of smart engineering talent doing really complex things. [Compared to] a lot of the algorithms involved in massive multiplayer online games…a docking sequence [between spacecraft] is actually relatively straightforward. So I’d encourage people in the gaming industry to think about creating the next generation of spacecraft and rockets.”

“You’re seeing more companies and institutions using games and interactivity as ways to recruit, train, and inspire employees, now that school kids and folks entering the workforce have grown up with video games,” says Richard Taylor, senior vice president of communications and research for the Entertainment Software Association.

“The nature of gaming programming is such that you have to be accustomed to failing, recalibrating, and moving forward efficiently, quickly, and without drama,” he said. “There’s a collaboration and adaptability required in both creating and playing games–especially massively multiplayer online games–requiring partnerships to accomplish tasks. These are appealing elements to employers.”

Gamers in the XBox section of the 2014 E3 Susan Karlin

“The gaming community has grown up, so people who were often derided in the past as living in their parents’ basement actually work for a living,” adds Amy Barzdukas, vice president of product management for premium products and new initiatives at Hewlett-Packard. “And the overlap of gamers and developers is very high. If I were looking for developers–which I don’t in my job–it certainly would be smart place to start. Hard-core gamers are computer savvy, but when they’re looking at code, they see the story.”

Gaming mindsets also mesh with environments that don’t involve coding or games. App Annie, a San Francisco firm providing analytics, market data, and rankings for more than 4 million apps (gaming and other), has attended E3 since starting up in 2010, encountering potential employees through heavy networking at parties. “Gaming attracts great engineering talent. But analytics is cultural, so it pervades beyond engineering and into product management,” says Marcos Sanchez, VP of global communications. “Gaming product managers have an analytic mindset, and too some extent, that moves into marketing as well.”

Game developers have access to sophisticated research data, such as the number of minutes players spend or the levels in which they make the most micro-transactions. Understanding rich data sets, and linking that to customer usage patterns, is an enormously valuable skill. “When you throw a bunch of data at them, they don’t turn into deers in headlights,” says Sanchez. “They understand its implications and know how to use it in a creative and nimble manner.”

Seattle startup Reflx Labs was at E3 for this first time this year, trying to recruit talent interested in partnering on applications developed with Reflx’s flagship product, Boogio. It’s a “smart shoe” kit that outfits footwear with sensors and electronics that gather, control, and transmit data to other devices. It has applications in gaming, physical rehabilitation, athletic training, and control interface. Relfx Labs is selling its $2,000 professional alpha development kits at E3, which will be followed by a $300 hobbyist versions of the kit later this summer. The hope is that game developers will create new apps from the Boogio platform, which they can partner with Reflx to market. A consumer product is due next year.