Virtual Reality For Vets With PTSD Recreates The Smells, Sounds, And Feelings Of An IED

When I’m getting set up inside the virtual reality rig, the first thing the staff asks is if I’m a veteran who served in a battle zone. My eyes are covered by a headset that gives a 360-degree re-creation of a foreign road littered with IEDs. I’m sitting in a Humvee with a virtual fellow-soldier. My hands are wrapped around a standard-issue video game controller. My feet, meanwhile, lay on top of a haptic plate that can generate all sorts of physical sensations.

About 30 seconds into my routine ride-through, I’m nearly knocked off my feet. David Kwok, a project manager at the University of Southern California’s Institute for Creative Technology (ICT), just generated a virtual IED explosion. I’m disoriented, and swivel my head to see my virtual comrade blown to bits. I feel lingering feedback going up my legs as the virtual jeep shudders to a halt. Kwok then explains that I didn’t test the full version of the software–a virtual reality exposure therapy system for veterans with PTSD that includes a smell kit which replicates the scent of burning plastic, diesel fuel, and even body odor.





I’m testing Bravemind, an immersive virtual reality exposure therapy session for returning veterans with PTSD. It’s all part of an attempt to treat military patients using a technique called “exposure therapy,” which conventionally consists of therapists talking their patients through guided encounters with environments like crowded marketplaces, automobiles, and indoor spaces where their initial trauma took place. The VA commonly uses the technique, which is also frequently used for patients whose PTSD does not come from wartime experiences. But the ICT–and its partners in the American military and a Canadian veterans’ support group called True Patriot Love–want to see if virtually reliving the worst of war can be beneficial for veterans.

Tests are underway to see if these virtual reality techniques can be used in a variety of settings. ICT is working on virtual reality scenarios for soldiers injured by IED blasts, for combat medics with PTSD, and even soldiers with post-traumatic stress stemming from sexual assault.

As Kwok explains, a big piece of USC’s virtual reality therapy system is creating a world that’s real, but not too real. If the scenarios are too detailed, patients can’t fill in the blanks with the parts of their experience they need assistance with.

The Los Angeles Times recently told the story of Sgt. Jonathan Warren, an Iraq veteran with PTSD from a roadside attack where an IED severely burned a comrade in the seat next to him. Warren participated in a virtual reality exposure therapy test at the VA Hospital in Long Beach, California, one of approximately 60 sites in North America offering trials of the new system.

Therapists are trained by Rizzo and other certified clinical experts in how to use the virtual systems, which, in their latest iterations, allow operators to change the weather, add vehicles, add passersby in the street, and change minute aspects of the patient’s virtual experience with the video game engine Unity. Using an earlier version of Bravemind, mental health professionals at the VA Hospital walked Warren through 40-minute therapy sessions where, visibly sensitive, he recounts feeling his humvee exploding and helplessly watching his best friend being consumed by flames. In the tests, Bravemind is designed as an additional tool for therapists to use rather than as a centerpiece for treatment.