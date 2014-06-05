New Research On The Changing Face Of The Consumer Has Lessons For Beauty Brands

The “beauty” sector, never traditionally a hotbed of brand creativity, has seen some markteing milestones in recent years. But what does the future look like from a beauty perspective? Will demographic trends change the way brands appeal to consumers?

The Fashion Institute of Technology’s (FIT) Capstone Research Program in partnership with Unilever USA dug deep into data on population and consumer trends from myriad research sources to distill and present significant changes and the best ways to target a new consumer.

The overarching point in a new report released today, is that the consumer is going to look very different.

Among the findings:

In five years, white children in the U.S. will be the minority. By 2050, mixed ancestry will be prevalent across 25% of Asian and 50% of Hispanic people. For the first time in history, consumers between the ages of 20 and 60 listen to the same music. The number of stay-at-home dads has doubled over the last 10 years. Gay couples with kids have also doubled in the past decade with over 100,000 same sex couples raising a family. Only 19% of families are “traditional” with a mom, dad and 2.4 kids (minivan optional). Poverty is on the decline worldwide, but middle class Americans no longer have the distinction of being most affluent. If the trend continues, U.S. living standards will converge with those in emerging markets.

Given that “other” is predicted to become the largest projected ethnic group in America, the Capstone team is urging brands to rethink their strategies to understand and engage the hearts and wallets of an evolving generation of shoppers. A couple of their key suggestions are outlined here.

According to the groups’ research, diversity is in the DNA of the new consumer. This global, trans-generational, economic, racial, and gender neutral class will make up the largest group spenders by 2030. According to Capstone, making rational purchasing decisions, that consumer is not wedded to brands as much as they are to value and easy access. That’s why the research recommends taking a page from Subway sandwich shops to sell more beauty products.

Cachet is giving way to convenience–see Subway’s franchise model which doesn’t rely on standalone locations. Though it took a while, the chain recognized the value of plopping a food service counter down among the offerings at gas station convenience stores. Today Subway has 10,000 of these non-traditional outlets. Capstone suggests that micro-franchises would work for beauty brands by virtue of the fact that they’d be convenient to groups of shoppers that only previously had access online. Mascara with your fill up, ma’am?