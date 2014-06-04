Hyundai Predicts A Baby Boom And DVR Disasters In New World Cup ads

When you have 32 teams playing 64 games over the course of a month, it’s bound to change the daily lives of soccer fans all over the world. Some will get up early, some will stay up late, but all will be consumed by the beautiful game as if there were a Game of Thrones finale on every single day.





That kind of sustained commitment does things to people. If these new ads from Hyundai and agency Innocean USA are any indication, you could become part of a victory-induced baby boom, doing your patriotic duty to provide your country with more quality soccer players for the 2034 World Cup.

Or more realistically, it will be a month of aggressively avoiding all social contact. Zip it, Brian!