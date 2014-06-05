A New Brain For Your Old Air Conditioner, And It Thinks Cheap

With summer on the horizon, we’re already gritting our teeth in preparation for a few of our not-so-favorite things: the sweat, the 20-minute wait before you cool off after your commute, and most definitely the energy bills.

Omer Enbar has been thinking about these problems for almost 10 years; he just had to wait for the world to catch up with him to properly execute his solution. It’s called Sensibo, and today Enbar is the CEO of a small company that is producing them for public sale.

While there are plenty of smart-air devices on the market these days, end-to-end solutions like Nest aren’t really the ideal solution for most people, who already have appliances and controls that work perfectly well. They simply don’t do a lot of thinking.

“There were projects like smart thermostats–but most of the world does not have thermostats,” says Enbar. He wanted to build something more adaptable. It’s solutions like his–the stopgaps–that are the real harbinger of change when it comes to the networking of all our appliances. In this case, the bottom line of converting all those machines could be huge.

“We put a couple of sensors on the prototypes, and we started analyzing the data from the sensors,” says Enbar. Using algorithms to schedule when the machine turned on and off, Enbar says, “we discovered that you can save a lot of energy.”

Ideas for things like Sensibo have been popping up for years, well before the technology was ready for it. “It was before the iPhone and before Android and smartphones–and it was hot,” Enbar says, setting the scene for his brainchild, which first occurred to him eight years ago. He came up with a solution fit for the times: “Back then I sent an email to the computer and it listened to the subject. That means the subject was ‘switch on,’ and the air conditioner switched on.”

This year, the Sensibo team gave more advanced prototypes to friends and family and tracked both responses as well as data gathered from the early pods. Unlike the early prototypes, what the team has built eight years later is something viable for wide distribution. Best of all, it’s low-waste.