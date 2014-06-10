How Twitter Bots Fool You Into Thinking They Are Real People

Twitter hates its estimated 20 million automated users . The company has made acquisitions , filed lawsuits , and tweaked its product in the name of combatting spam. But bots still squeak by its filters, and it’s not just the filters they’re tricking. It’s us.

Several news outlets, including this one, reported that a computer program apparently convinced several humans that it was a 13-year-old boy–the first time a machine has passed the Turing Test. It turns out the test was probably a fake. But people are already being fooled by simple chatbots all the time on Twitter. In order to fake a real account and gain influence, the best bots interact with other Twitter users.

Researchers from the Federal University of Minas Gerais in Brazil and the Indian Institute of Engineering and Technology released a study last month in which they programmed 120 bots with simple strategies for acquiring followers in order to look at how robots manage to pull off this deception. After a month, only 31% of the fake accounts had been suspended by Twitter, and together they had received a total of 4,999 follows from 1,952 distinct users.

More than 20% of the bots acquired at least 100 followers within a month–which is higher than the follow number for about 50% of all Twitter users. When the study’s authors submitted the paper to a social media conference, they noted that some of the bots had higher Klout scores than the members of the review committee.

Here’s what made the most popular bots successful: