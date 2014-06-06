Problem-Solving Lessons From NASA

Gene Kranz, the steel-nerved flight director of the troubled Apollo 13 mission, is widely associated with the gritty epigram, “failure is not an option.” In fact, Kranz–a breathtakingly effective leader who served as flight director for both the Gemini and Apollo programs during his 34-year tenure at NASA–is the source of a number of highly quotable reflections on leadership. Our current favorite? “Let’s work the problem, people. Let’s not make things worse by guessing.”

Kranz’s words are the stuff of great leadership, and they point directly to a crucial element that is largely absent from today’s discussion of the subject: good old-fashioned, hard-earned, rock-solid competence.

As much as we like to ponder the importance of character, the mystery of charisma, and the utility of relationships, the inescapable fact is that truly great leadership requires solving the biggest problems.

When it comes to solving important problems, too often we go with our intuition, and as Kranz admonished, that only makes things worse. Real competence involves doing things thoughtfully and mindfully, rather than by hope, intuition, or guesswork.

In his remarkable “tough and competent” speech (also known as the “Kranz Dictum”) following the deadly 1967 fire on the launch pad of the Apollo I, Kranz put it this way: “We did not do our job. We were rolling the dice, hoping that things would come together by launch day, when in our hearts we knew it would take a miracle.”

A genius of operational procedure–his “go/no go” launch status check system remains in use–Kranz did what the best leaders do: he successfully overcame challenges via mindful, deliberative information processing and effective problem-solving processes.

Leaders must “work the problem” through proper and thorough procedures. Specifically, they should: