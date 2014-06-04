The Secret Service Is Seeking Sarcasm-Detecting Software For Social Media

Adding to its image as humorless agents in suits, the Secret Service is on the market for a snark detector.

The agency is seeking proposals and quotes for social media software to automate its monitoring efforts and analyze large data sets. Vendors have until June 9 to submit their ideas.

Specific features requested by the Secret Service include real-time and historic analysis, audience and geographic segmentation, data visualization, and “the ability to detect sarcasm and false positives.” Oh, and it should be compatible with Internet Explorer 8.

Ed Donovan, a spokesman for the Secret Service, told the Washington Post (rather humorlessly): “The ability to detect sarcasm and false positives is just one of 16 or 18 things we are looking at. We are looking for the ability to quantity our social media outreach. We aren’t looking solely to detect sarcasm.”

We’re so sure.