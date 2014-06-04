12 New Apple Features That Didn’t Make The Keynote

Apple’s WWDC was jam-packed with announcements about iOS 8 and Apple’s new programming language, Swift . Due in the fall, there are some big new headlining features, but there are also plenty of little features and enhancements that iOS fans didn’t get to see on stage. Here are 12 of them.

Previously if you wanted to message someone a picture you had recently taken, you would have to click the picture icon and then choose “photo library,” even if you knew it was the last photo you took. Now, with iOS 8, when you send a picture in messages, you’ll also see the last few pictures you’ve taken.

The little search engine that could is joining the big leagues. DuckDuckGo is a small but fierce competitor to Google search, but its focus on protecting users’ information and allowing anonymous searching has struck a chord with users. Speaking of search, Spotlight search is more high-profile in both design and functionality, and Bing even got a mention with its translation extension in Safari. Apple seems to be putting the squeeze on Google and giving users every alternative available.

Since video previews will be showing up in the App Store soon, it only makes sense that there would be an easy way to screen-capture apps in use. You’ll be able to perform the function by connecting an iOS 8 device to a Mac running OS X Yosemite and using QuickTime to record what’s happening on the iPhone’s screen.

This is actually a real boon for frequent travelers who might want to pack an Apple TV and use it on the road. IOS 8 will now allow AirPlay to function in a peer to peer mode. Previously you needed to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as the Apple TV, but now no Wi-Fi network is required. This feature seems to be aimed at enterprise users; instead of buying an expensive projector, many companies have been moving toward the smaller and less expensive Apple TV for presentations. Not having to have a Wi-Fi network present only makes impromptu meetings easier.

Most of the time, if a mobile optimized site isn’t performing the way it should a user spends a good chunk of their time hunting for the “desktop site” button. The new version of Safari will help with this by adding a “Request Desktop Site” button alongside the bookmarks.

Photo album folders were a new thing in iOS 7, but soon there will a new and extremely handy one: A “Recently deleted” album available to users. This un-Apple-like safety net may be a result of iCloud’s improved photo management.