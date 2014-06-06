10 Tips For Mastering Post-Graduate Life

I didn’t come to terms with the fact that I was graduating from college until I entered the football stadium at my university in my cap and gown .

As I walked to the bleachers, I was greeted with messages from my fellow graduates on the stadium’s large jumbotron screens. Students shared their favorite memories from the past four years, including meeting their freshman year roommates for the first time and celebrating the end of final exams with their closest friends.

While watching these clips, I was completely preoccupied with two terrifying revelations: This was the last time I would sit in the University of Michigan Stadium as a student, and, in a few brief moments, I would graduate from college. So where was I to go next?

Some graduates had the option of staying in their college towns for the summer as they applied for jobs or graduate school, others relocated for entry-level positions, and many moved back home.

Whatever your situation, it’s important to make the most of the first months following graduation.

As a graduate from the University of Michigan, I have one of the world’s largest alumni networks at my disposal. No matter the size of your university, take advantage of the connections these groups can offer. Do not be afraid to reach out to successful alumni working in fields that interest you. When doing so, refrain from directly asking alumni to help you find a job. Instead, ask them to share their career stories with you. What steps did they take to become the accomplished people they are today?

Many of us will write cover letters for dozens of jobs and not receive any responses. Remember, even the accomplished professionals we admire had to start somewhere.