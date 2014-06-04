A Very Special “Everything Wrong With” Featuring Neil DeGrasse Tyson And “Gravity”

The “Everything Wrong With” series from Cinema Sins is a popular, fun way to make you feel dumb for liking things (yet smart for knowing why you shouldn’t). The latest edition of the ongoing series has a special guest who can make you feel especially stupid for enjoying Gravity: Namely, Dr. Neil Degrasse Tyson, America’s favorite astrophysicist, who interjects with some very science-y reasons why the Sandra Bullock mega-hit is bad and you should feel bad for liking it.





Tyson breaks up the standard “Everything Wrong With” format to pipe in with a handful of “Mysteries of Gravity” notes, some of which are legitimate scientific mistakes, like the fact that Sandra Bullock’s hair clings neatly to her head even in the otherwise-convincing zero-gravity scenes, while others are pure snark: At one point, the good doctor chimes in with a “Mysteries of Gravity: Why we enjoy a sci-fi film set in make-believe space more than we enjoy actual people set in real space,” a question that actually has an answer (the same reason Parks and Recreation is way more fun than working in actual small-town local government in Indiana). Still, even though he seems to revel in his role as special guest buzzkill on this episode of Cinema Sins’ show, Tyson does let you know at the end that, despite the movie being stupid and full of holes and way less fun than watching actual astronauts eat freeze-dried ice cream for two hours or whatever it is they do all day, he “enjoyed Gravity very much.” We’d hate to see what he had to say about a movie he thought sucked.