Temple Run Series Hits 1 Billion Downloads

Temple Run and Temple Run 2 , the hit games from the husband-and-wife team at Imangi Studios, recently celebrated their 1 billionth download, the company announced Wednesday.

To commemorate the milestone, the indie game studio, founded by Keith Shepherd and Natalia Luckyanova, released some stats on the game franchise since the original was launched in 2011:

32 billion – number of games played

216,018 – number of years players have cumulatively spent playing

50 trillion – number of meters players have run in the game

In addition to Temple Run and Temple Run 2, Imangi Studios has also partnered with Disney to release two themed versions of the game: Temple Run: Brave and Temple Run: Oz.