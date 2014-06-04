Why StubHub Thinks It’s Uniquely Suited To Solve Local Music Discovery

Historically, small-venue local marketing doesn’t generate the kind of buzz (or money) many musical acts deserve. And unless you’re what StubHub’s head of social commerce Ray Elias calls a “Social Maven”–someone with an enormously ambitious social calendar–chances are you’ve missed out on more than one opportunity to support a local band you like.

StubHub has a new service called StubHub Music that the company thinks could finally help local music discovery–a problem that many a startup has tried and failed to conquer. Their strategy? Tailor experiences to their customers for big concerts, learn their tastes, and then drive some ticket sales to lesser-known events. “We’ve always known that our opportunity was to elevate to the top of our funnel, to be a place where fans come to discover things to do and who to do them with,” says Elias, “as opposed to just coming to us when they already know what tickets they need.”

To date, event discovery apps have been limited in their capacity not only to provide specifically tailored suggestions to customers, but also an easy way to purchase tickets–and they all lack one critical feature: a box office.

Most people don’t need to filter through a list of everything happening in their neighborhood on a particular day; they know what they like. The problem is, they may not know how to find it. “If we present people with four options and two of them are attractive and they pick one, we’ve done a great job,” says Elias. “I don’t think you have to show people 50 things going on. The idea here is the right content, right people, right time, as opposed to overwhelming somebody with our huge list of stuff.”

Instead, Elias and his team intend to use their previously existing platform GoTogether and aggregate data compiled over years of dominating ticketing’s secondary marketplace to supply StubHub Music with the kind of information necessary to cater to people’s individual and group taste.

“The reason we’ve really started doing music is it’s a huge opportunity to drive a lot more traffic and interest to the smaller venues, to the smaller artist,” says Elias. “Typically, in our industry, marketing is terrible. Everybody in our industry focuses on the head events and the sellouts and there’s a lot of inventory and a lot of things that go unnoticed out there.”

The company isn’t guessing there’s an opportunity–it did its homework first. And while it’s currently only available in San Francisco, Music is expected in every StubHub market in less than six weeks. “Keep in mind, we see what people actually buy and we have a ton of data on that over many, many years, so that’s an advantage in terms of our ability to bring these things together and weave together a really nice rich personalized experience,” says Elias. “No one needs an app to know that Beyonce is in town.”