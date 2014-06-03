If Media Companies Are Getting Dumber, Who’s To Blame?

Today’s discussion: Facebook product manager (and former CEO of Blip.tv) Mike Hudack thinks the media has hit a quality nadir . “It’s hard to tell who’s to blame,” he writes. “But someone should fix this shit.” Who is to blame? And who is going to fix this shit?

The writers at sites like BuzzFeed aren’t lazy–they’re just following orders. The heads of new media sites (including this one) are targeting the new generation of readers–people they call SYBAWs. That stands for Smart, Young, Bored At Work. As Jay Lauf, publisher of Quartz, told a conference last year, “If you aren’t attracting SYBAWS, you are dead as media.”

SYBAWs are people who look at their smartphones instead of doing, you know, work while at work. SYBAWs are a generation of todays teens and twentysomething that have the attention span of a fruit fly. These are people that can finish university without ever taking the time to read a book while there, so of course they think a webpage with 36 pictures and a few words is an “article.”

The question is are the SYBAWs failing us or are the media failing them? In a perfect world I would say it’s up to the media to stop pandering to SYBAWs and show them just how much is to be gained by reading actual journalism. But of course this world of new media is so afraid to change anything that can cost them clicks. So who is failing who? It’s a lot of both. – Michael Grothaus

The problem is threefold. First is diminishing attention spans. Second is a corporate infrastructure that demands page views and likes. And the third: a natural shift toward social rather than traditional media consumption. The problem is him, and you, and me, and everyone. News needs help, sure, but that’s why companies like Uncoverage are popping up. More visibility for voices without ties–that is one solution. However, to say hard news and honest, thorough reporting are all but dead? It’s an affront to those who have chosen and who excel at this discipline. – Leah Hunter

If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em. I don’t think many people would disagree with Hudack. The obvious irony is that every commenter is quick to call Facebook the problem and censure Hudack for using Facebook as his medium for this discussion–and yet there they are, all writing paragraph-long responses on the exact same medium. Instead of lamenting it endlessly, we should be trying to play this new game by the new rules. I hate listicles, but if a Crimea-related listicle prevents someone from thinking Crimea is a new STD, then that’s an improvement. The bottom line is that as journalists, our job is to inform and educate and make people aware of the world. You can only change people so much, and in this age of easiness and speed, we’re just gonna have to meet them halfway. – Emma Holland

Hudack’s opinion about journalism is not one the public should consider, because he doesn’t know what “journalism” means. He is not a practicing journalist, nor does he contribute to any journalistic venture. A real journalist knows that any story she produces should serve the public in some way. It doesn’t matter how small–like Vox’s Levi’s story–or big the story is; as long as it gives the reader useful information she did not know before, it’s kosher. Besides, Hudack’s argument falls apart when one considers that he works for an outlet that uses hype-seeking algorithms to pick out what news its users see on their feeds. As an ad guy, he knows that the number of clicks a link gets directly correlates to how much money the creator gets. For him, more clicks means the more happy his ad clients are. Hudack’s personal diatribe’s only true effect is that it discredits his ability to represent himself and his employer. – Tina Amirtha