If You Don’t Read The Onion’s New Clickbait Parody Site, They’ll Kill This Dog

“I don’t hesitate to call it stupid bullshit because we all know it’s stupid bullshit. We know it and you know it. We also know that you are probably dumb enough, or bored enough, or both, to click on the stupid bullshit anyway, and that you will continue to do so as long as we keep putting it in front of your big, idiot faces.”

The excerpt above is from an op-ed titled “Let Me Explain Why Miley Cyrus Was Our Top Story This Morning,” which was “written” (read: not really) by Meredith Artley, Managing Editor of CNN.com. The fake article was widely shared–over 400,000 people clicked the “like” button–and its success speaks to a simmering frustration with the current state of online media and, more instructively, the clickbait economy. Which, in grand Onion fashion, the digital publication managed to skewer while providing sharp, incisive social commentary into the way we Internet.

ClickHole’s step-by-step guide to clicking

It also perfectly captures the mission of the Onion‘s brand-new site, Clickhole, launching June 12. When it was first announced, ClickHole was positioned as a BuzzFeed/Upworthy parody, a platform for listicles, GIFs, breathless headlines, and other best practices for staking out fertile, Chartbeat-friendly territory on your Facebook news feed.

Now the idea has shifted. ClickHole isn’t just targeting BuzzFeed and Upworthy, per se. According to the site’s editors, ClickHole is actually casting a much wider net at all online media, CNN.com included.

“This is happening on news websites,” says ClickHole editor Jermaine Affonso during a phone conversation. “It’s just not these little sites anymore. It’s so pervasive, it’s everywhere.”

Clickbait is a hot topic in media circles these days, most recently rearing its clickably adorable head when Facebook product manager Mike Hudack posted a scathing rant on the current state of online news. The funny thing about that post, which many folks have kindly pointed out, was that Hudack appeared not to consider that Facebook’s pageview-generating news feed is central to the problem. The social network’s viral voodoo is built into BuzzFeed and Upworthy‘s curatorial DNA.

Like many of us that live and work online, when I first heard about ClickHole, I was excited by the potential. But when I read these headlines teased out to the press, that feeling morphed into a deep skepticism about its sustainability: