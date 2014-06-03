YouTube’s “Proud To Play” Campaign Supports LGBT Athletes

This year has seen an unprecedented volume of conversation around sports and LGBT rights, thanks to the Sochi Games–and a host of creative protests against Russian policies –and the story of NFL hopeful Michael Sam and the reaction to his draft day.

Now YouTube is marking LGBT Pride Month by celebrating the upcoming World Cup in Brazil with a call for equality in all sports. Along with clips of Nelson Mandela, President Obama, Kobe Bryant, and Michael Sam, are lesser known YouTube creators who also speak out for diversity in sports and society. Athletes including Brooklyn Nets’ Jason Collins, L.A. Galaxy’s Robbie Rogers, and Kobe Bryant are among the supporters of the campaign.





Playing off the company’s #ProudToLove campaign last year, YouTube is calling this effort #ProudToPlay. The brand is encouraging users to talk about what being #ProudToPlay means to them on the YouTube Spotlight Channel where it will feature a collection of videos about the LGBT community and sports throughout the month of June.