Ask The Experts: How Do I Stop Feeling Stuck And Uninspired In My Job?

We often joke about how every new startup claims that they will “change the world,” but isn’t that what we all really want to do?

How Can I Learn Skills For A New Field Without Going Back to College? Hi, I am 28 years old and I’m doing well professionally, I make a good salary and I’ve been pretty successful, but I don’t feel like I’m living up to my potential. I feel stuck in a job that doesn’t interest me. For the last three years I have felt like I am not doing anything worthwhile, and I don’t have a connection to anything I do. I want to do something that makes the world a better place but I don’t know what that is. I daydream about creating the next big thing that will change the world but I don’t know where to start. I follow all of the new big startups, and I am particularly fascinated by peer-to-peer sharing economy but I don’t know how to make that work were I live (India). I know I’m young and early in my career, but l feel claustrophobic about all this and I have a lot of pressure to get married. I feel like I haven’t really started my life or career yet. Where do I start? Thanks for your help, Lost in India For advice on how to deal with this perennial question we turned to Leadership Coach Lolly Daskal and Psychologist Art Markman.

Art Markman, professor of Psychology and Marketing at the University of Texas at Austin. His latest book, Smart Change, focuses on how you can use the science of motivation to change your behavior at work and home. Follow @abmarkman. Dear Lost in India, You are not alone. The early career phase is hard, because there are so many things to do, but it can be hard to see how those add up to something bigger than the sum of your daily tasks. Peter Drucker, one of the great management thinkers of the 20th century, talked about the difference between achievements and contributions. An achievement is some task that you check off your daily to-do list. A contribution is a big-picture goal that–when you complete it–is the kind of thing you can really feel proud of. Right now, you are struggling to find your contribution. Your work life is clearly busy, but it does not seem to be adding up to anything that will go beyond your daily routine.

Making Time to Find What Your Contribution Can Be In order to make time for your contributions, you need to do some planning. That starts with finding a contribution you can commit to. To figure out what contribution is right for you, you need to identify something that is both interesting (like the peer-to-peer work you mentioned) and feasible. Start by keeping a list of the big ideas that fascinate you. Then, find about 30 minutes a day to investigate these ideas. Find magazines and websites that cover those ideas and read up on them. Email some people in those communities to find out what they are doing, start following them on Twitter. Find networking groups if you can to meet other people who are engaged in the kinds of activities you want to be a part of. It is important that you start adding time into your daily schedule that will allow you to find and engage your contribution. Otherwise, you will continue having busy days that do not allow you to reach your long-term goals. Do A Reality Check The one caution I have on this search is that you need to find a contribution that excites you but is also possible to achieve with sustained effort. It is easy to get paralyzed by committing yourself to something you would love to do that simply can’t be done right now. That allows you to dream about a future without actually taking concrete steps toward making that dream a reality. When you make your list of potential contributions, keep track of the concrete steps you are taking to actually accomplish that goal. Label the activities you are performing as you work toward your contribution as “thinking” or “doing.” If you find that you are engaged in more thinking than doing, consider shifting your long-term goal toward something that will allow you to perform specific actions that move you close to your goal.

Finally, getting married is just one more contribution you can make in your life. Just as you shouldn’t let anyone pressure you into taking a job you are not excited about, be wary of getting married just because other people say you should. Any contribution in your life will require sustained daily attention. Make sure that the time you put in involves acts of love and not necessity.

Lolly Daskal is a Leadership Development and CEO coach and consultant and founder of Lead From Within Follow @LollyDaskal. Dear Lost in India, I hear where you are at and I can understand how you feel. But, if you want to make a difference and to create a change in the world it must first start within you. Follow these steps and spend time contemplating the questions: Find your sweet spot.

The secret to finding your purpose and potential is to first learn an acceptance of self. You will never become who you want to be if you rely on everyone else to qualify you. Find your sweet spot where your passion and gifts intersect. Working from your sweet spot is where achievement happens. Ask yourself:

What do I love to do and what gives me the most energy without a lot of effort?

Shift you negative thoughts.

Your beliefs become your thoughts, your thoughts become your words, and your words become your actions. When you think that something is impossible, shift your thoughts. Ask yourself:

Do my thoughts propel me forward or keep me stuck? Be who you are and say what you feel.

As with anything in life, when we are making a decision or trying to solve a problem, we have to have confidence in ourselves. Ask yourself:

What kind of daily rituals do I need to cultivate within myself when my self-confidence is waning? Live your values.

It’s easy to make decisions when you know what your values are. Create for yourself a list of values that you abide by and let them lead the way you live your life. Ask yourself:

What are four uncompromised values that lead my life forward in all that I do, think, and act?

Focus on the small things you can do, not the big things you can’t.

Small changes can make a big difference in the end. When you are not sure, when you feel frustrated, just taking one small step in any direction can end up being the biggest step in your life. Ask yourself:

What can you do today that will help move you toward what you want tomorrow? Be prepared to fail.

Setbacks and failures will happen; they’re a natural part of life. Failures are a simple way of showing you what works and what doesn’t. Life is about trial and error. You gain strength, courage, and confidence through every experience in which you really stop to look failure in the face. Life is about trial and error. Ask yourself:

When failure shows up how will I get up and move forward? Get comfortable in the transition phase

Many times in life, you will be going through some kind of transition. In those moments you can choose to fight it, or accept it and comply with it. Complying with transitions allows us to keep calm in tough times. But remember, there are two kinds of pain: pain that hurts and pain that changes you. Ask yourself:

What do I need to do to become friends with my transitional phases? How can I learn from pain?

Pay attention to the present.

There is much to learn from your current job, the people you interact with, the life you lead. Stay present and don’t miss out on it. Ask yourself:

What can I learn from my present life that will help me while I take the steps to move forward? Life is about give and take. It will have ups and downs. It will be painful and joyous. What you are going through now is just part of your journey. We can feel frustrated or can learn to cultivate our source from within. I am a big believer that if you want to change the world, if you want to make a difference in the world, you need to follow your heart. Because wherever your heart is, there you will find your potential and purpose. If you have a dilemma you’d like our panel of experts to answer, send your questions to AskFC@fastcompany.com or tweet us a question using #AskFC.