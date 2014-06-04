It May Not Be The World’s Toughest, But Dad Still Has A Job In This New Ad

It’s a known fact that Father’s Day plays holiday second fiddle to Mother’s Day. And rightly so, given the miracle of motherhood and all.





Earlier this year, American Greetings paid tribute to moms by calling their everyday experience The World’s Toughest Job. Now the brand is giving a nod to dads. In the ad, from agency Mullen and director Hank Perlman, actors audition for the role of a Dad. The point, and the awwww ending, deliver the message: fatherhood is unscripted. And even though it plays up the common doofus stereotype, there’s still an underlying acceptance of Pop’s importance.

It’s no origami gum wrapper, but it still might get you in the feels.