The Former CEO of Lululemon’s Lessons In Creating A More Equitable Work Environment

After 20 years of climbing the career ladder at Starbucks and five years as CEO of Lululemon, Christine Day recalls clearly the moment she realized her success as a female executive hinged both on companies with policies that were supportive of women in ascending roles but also on her own confidence, and that she had to stop being so darn agreeable.

“My boss [at Starbucks] came into work early in the morning and he decided that he was going to have all the meetings at 7:30a.m. Well, I had a 45-minute commute to the office plus I had two kids to get ready in the morning,” she says. In order to accommodate her boss’ schedule, she says she woke her children up even earlier and caused “a tremendous stress in the house. I was always late to the meetings and I was short at home,” she says.

“This went on for about two months and there was one morning where I was standing at the bottom of the stairs with my daughter and my son was upstairs and he was late and I yelled ‘Kevin, get downstairs’ and my daughter put her hands on her hips and said ‘get downstairs god-damnit’. I realized in that moment that that’s who I am to my kids every morning. I went into the office and I was really mad and I said to my boss ‘I can’t do this anymore. If you don’t move the meetings back to 9:30 you can do them without me, I quit’ and he said ‘whoa, why didn’t you just ask?’” she recalls.

Day realized that by not asking for what she needed to be successful, she was sabotaging her own success. “I think the thing we have to get over as women is being agreeable,” she says. Speaking up about how her work environment could help her produce her best work is something she encourages all employees to do, especially the young women she coaches who struggle with the same competing demands of home and work that she did when she was starting out. When Day became CEO of Lululemon, she fell upon her experiences as a woman moving through the ranks to implement family-and-female-friendly policies.

Fifty percent of Lululemon’s board was made up of women. “[I wanted] people to see women in power. They were regularly reporting into that board and saw that [gender equality] mattered there,” says Day. She also set a goal that 50% of the executive team would be made of women, although simply by coincidence, the team ended up being 80% women. “I hired the best people and it just happened this way,” she says.

To ensure no one had the same troubles Day had in her early days, she made it a practice that meetings could only be held between the hours of 9:00 to 4:00, allowing young professionals especially the freedom to manage work and family demands. “That was a direct reflection of my own experiences,” she says.

To help young families, Day filtered salary increases into the mid-tiers of management — anyone who made under $85,000 a year–jobs typically filled with young workers who are forming families, buying houses and planning the next stages of their lives–would have the opportunity to make up to 16% in pay increases for top performance, while anyone who made over $250,000 would only receive up to 3% in pay increases, since these individuals would reap larger rewards for their performance in bonuses and equity. She also gave male and female employees maternity and paternity leave.