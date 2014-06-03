7-Eleven Is Selling Evernote Premium In Indonesia

Taking an unusual distribution route for a digital product , Evernote has struck up a partnership with 7-Eleven to sell its subscription service in Indonesia.

First reported by Tech In Asia, 7-Eleven on Monday began selling Evernote Premium at the convenience store chain’s Sevelin Digital Kiosk in the greater Jakarta area. An Evernote representative confirmed the partnership to Fast Company, saying only one-month and three-month plans are available for US$5 a month.

The distribution deal parallels with how prepaid phone credits are sold, in the way that users who are wary of a wireless contract are able to top off their plans. In Indonesia, where credit card fraud is rampant, cash remains king. Though the kiosks accept credit cards, they also give customers the option to pay for an online product using cash.