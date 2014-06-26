The Recommender

MIke’s Hot Honey: “I’m putting it on everything! The heat is a nice twist on a traditional local honey. It’s the perfect way to spice up both sweet and savory foods. Right now I’m living on peanut butter, banana, and hot honey panini.”

2. Leandra Medine

Founder, The Man Repeller

One More Thing, by B.J. Novak: “It’s a book of short fiction, which I don’t typically recommend (I’m more a non-fiction reader). But it manifests as equal parts cerebral and comical short stories, as well as long-form jokes replete with pleasantly surprising punch lines.”

3. Brett Lauter

U.S. president, Decluttr

Billy Reid: “His clothing is fashionable and trendy, but based on classic designs. And it can be dressed up or down, which is important in today’s culture, where you go from business meetings to drinks with friends and then on a date, and don’t want to have to change three times.”

4. Justin Cooke

CEO, Innovate7