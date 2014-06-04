ESPN Celebrates Key NBA Playoff Moments With Wonderfully Animated Vines

Great sports memories are not made up of entire games, but a collection of moments. Last year ESPN enlisted artist Richard Swarbrick to animate some of the league’s greatest moments in history and it was as if the Impressionists were serious hoops fans.

Now Swarbrick has returned to commemorate some of the best moments of the 2014 NBA Playoffs so far. These include Manu Ginobili’s fourth-quarter three-pointer in Game 6 of the West finals, Serge Ibaka’s block assault in Game 3 of the West finals, Paul George’s shot over LeBron in Game 5 of the East finals, and LeBron’s Game-4 reverse dunk in the East finals.

But it doesn’t stop here. The artistic renditions will continue as the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs fight it out for the title over the next couple of weeks.