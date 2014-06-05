How To Build A Culture Of Prevention In Your Business

Recent events make it seem as though companies are putting profits over safety: The mining disaster in Turkey, the missing Malaysia Airlines jet, and the sinking of the South Korean ferry Sewol have highlighted widespread safety transgressions and prompted leaders to rethink their nations’ entire safety systems. And even here in the U.S., General Motors is being blasted for their “broken safety culture” after a massive recall and unprecedented $35-million fine.

Whether it’s a corporation or an entire country, building a culture of prevention should be on the top of every leaders’ priority list.

Unfortunately, many leaders still take a shortsighted view and see safety purely as a cost, and not as an investment. Then, when safety failures inevitably occur, both companies and governments rush to publish more rules and regulations. While often necessary, these after-the-fact protocols pale in comparison to the effectiveness of building a true safety culture as the bedrock of any organization.

Instead of taking a reactionary approach to safety, here’s how you can ensure that a true culture of prevention takes hold in your company and why it’s so important to do so:

In its simplest terms, culture is the convergence of people and process. When this exists, you have an employee base that shares the same beliefs and values about the company. Accepted patterns of behavior are clearly expressed and understood.

Accidents arise when a healthy company culture does not exist. Employees cut corners because the company’s values and processes are not understood. GM’s CEO, Mary Barra, pointed to a “culture of cost” which led to a decision not to upgrade a 59 cent part. There were employees who thought that cutting cost was the most important objective. In a true safety culture, red flags would have been thrown and the recall would have happened at the time of the discovery.