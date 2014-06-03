News U.K. Recruits High-Profile Filmmakers And Writers For New “Unquiet” Content Initiative

A new collection of online films from some of the U.K.’s leading independent filmmakers exploring the cultural impact, values, and spirit of the Times and Sunday Times newspapers marks a shift in approach to winning new readers four years after the titles’ owner, News U.K., put their digital content behind a subscription pay wall.

The power of words is investigated by documentary and commercials director Liz Unna’s film, one of four available free from today (Tuesday June 3) via dedicated online platform ForeverUnquiet.co.uk.

Times New Roman–the typeface commissioned by the Times newspaper in 1931 which subsequently became one of the world’s most widely used typefaces, is the subject of a film by identity designer and filmmaker Steven Qua.

Emmy-winning director of World War II from Space Simon George has made a film about the papers’ photojournalism while BAFTA-nominated filmmaker Will Clarke explores Sunday Times investigations including its revelations concerning the Lance Armstrong doping scandal in a film about the need to question everything. A further eight films will be completed and online by later summer as part of The Unquiet Film Series.





“The genesis was a desire to innovate in our marketing communications,” says News U.K. director of marketing communications Nick Stringer. Since moving to a subscription-based model in 2010, News U.K.’s emphasis has been on encouraging people towards having a committed relationship with the papers and promoting membership benefits through in-newspaper promotions, tactical TV and poster advertising, he explains.

In late 2013, however, attention switched to how better convey brand values.

“The big struggle is to show we are a news and opinions provider worth paying for over and beyond the pay per printed copy casual relationship newspapers always took for granted in the past,” Stringer adds. “We want to bring people who are further away from our brands and products closer.”