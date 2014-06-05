How Greyhound Is Trying To Stay Relevant At 100 Years Old

According to Hallmark and grandmothers everywhere, the traditional gift for a 50th anniversary is gold. What, then, do you give for a 100th anniversary?

If you’re Dallas-based Greyhound Lines, Inc., you gift your customers with a fleet of new buses, updated terminals, and 21st-century technology.

We spoke with Dave Leach, president and CEO of Greyhound Lines, Inc., to find out what’s behind the company’s recent transformation, and how it got its employees on board. Here’s how they did it:

Ten years ago, Greyhound noticed America’s demographics were changing on a macroeconomic level. “Times change, [the] country changes. People are moving to big cities,” says Leach. Greyhound’s largest market is New York City, where car ownership is limited for a number of reasons, including lifestyle choice, cost, and parking.

[We had to] get a bit smaller to become more relevant

Because of these changes, the company decided to restructure its business. Instead of running a national network, Greyhound needed to focus on where it could lead, and that meant around urban areas, Leach notes. “[We had to] get a bit smaller to become more relevant,” Leach says.

In 2008, Greyhound surveyed 7,000 people to find out what they wanted in an inner city bus system. Overwhelmingly, respondents wanted more on-board amenities like outlets for their mobile devices. Customers wanted on-board experiences that met their expectations, and relevant, on-time service at a value that makes sense, Leach says.

In speaking with its employees, Greyhound executives learned their employees wanted to deliver a consistent experience and create loyalty among consumers, but were held back by antiquated systems and technology. In response, Greyhound has hired a young team to rebuild the brand and focus on loyalty, pricing, capacity management and customer relationship management. The company recently released a mobile app for its BoltBus service and is working on a Greyhound app.