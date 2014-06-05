How Greyhound Is Trying To Stay Relevant At 100 Years Old

According to Hallmark and grandmothers everywhere, the traditional gift for a 50th anniversary is gold. What, then, do you give for a 100th anniversary?
If you’re Dallas-based Greyhound Lines, Inc., you gift your customers with a fleet of new buses, updated terminals, and 21st-century technology.
We spoke with Dave Leach, president and CEO of Greyhound Lines, Inc., to find out what’s behind the company’s recent transformation, and how it got its employees on board. Here’s how they did it:
Embrace change to stay relevant.
Ten years ago, Greyhound noticed America’s demographics were changing on a macroeconomic level. “Times change, [the] country changes. People are moving to big cities,” says Leach. Greyhound’s largest market is New York City, where car ownership is limited for a number of reasons, including lifestyle choice, cost, and parking.
Because of these changes, the company decided to restructure its business. Instead of running a national network, Greyhound needed to focus on where it could lead, and that meant around urban areas, Leach notes. “[We had to] get a bit smaller to become more relevant,” Leach says.
Discover what’s important to your customers.
In 2008, Greyhound surveyed 7,000 people to find out what they wanted in an inner city bus system. Overwhelmingly, respondents wanted more on-board amenities like outlets for their mobile devices. Customers wanted on-board experiences that met their expectations, and relevant, on-time service at a value that makes sense, Leach says.
In speaking with its employees, Greyhound executives learned their employees wanted to deliver a consistent experience and create loyalty among consumers, but were held back by antiquated systems and technology. In response, Greyhound has hired a young team to rebuild the brand and focus on loyalty, pricing, capacity management and customer relationship management. The company recently released a mobile app for its BoltBus service and is working on a Greyhound app.
Establish meaningful, two-way communication.
Knowing big changes were ahead for the company, Leach and his team embarked on a national roadshow, visiting approximately 340 Greyhound locations over a two-year period. The two-hour presentations would range in size from one to 50 Greyhound employees, and consisted of executives discussing Greyhound’s plans and strategies, as well as soliciting feedback from employees concerning the company’s growth.
“[You] need to have two-way communication with employees,” Leach says. In New York City, for example, Leach did three roadshows in one day, starting at 5 a.m. to catch the overnight employees, a 10 a.m. show for day shift workers, and a 1:30 p.m. presentation for the evening shift. That way, all employees who were interested had an opportunity to participate. “You can imagine how important that investment is to employees to see,” Leach says.
While it’s nice to be heard, the follow-through is even more important. The roadshow team tried to answer questions during the presentations, and captured ideas or questions that required follow up. Leach says the team would later follow up with answers questions either directly with the employee, or in a group-wide newsletter.
Equip your employees.
When you open a new terminal where an old one had been, with new buses and the amenities customers want, with relevant schedules, your employees’ lives become that much easier, Leach says. But shiny new buses and gleaming terminals only go so far–you need to give employees the right tools to do their jobs.
To that end, Greyhound hired AchieveGlobal, a Florida-based training company, to develop a customer service program for all Greyhound employees. If an employee is alone and has a busload of angry passengers at a terminal, knowing they have a support network behind them and tools to handle problems is important, Leach says. Employees are empowered to make on-the-spot decisions, from refunding money to re-routing passengers.
“[Greyhound’s] changing from an operational focus organization to a customer and employee-focused organization,” Leach says.