When “What The Hell Is That Thing?” Is The Right Question In User Testing

Well, it’s over. We survived record snow and cold , and we are stronger for it. A friend of ours says the weather in Chicago makes you legit, and if last winter was a measure, we are feeling pretty good about ourselves.

We’ve partnered with Oregon Manifest ‘s The Bike Design Challenge, a competition to create the ultimate urban utility bike. Over the next few months, we’ll be publishing the diaries of five design teams to give you a behind-the-scenes look at their creative processes. Here’s the second installment from Chicago-based Minimal. (Read the first here .)

The spring brings the first real warmth, and with it, the city is blooming. We are blown away by the number of people out on bikes enjoying the city. From the lakefront trail to the city streets, bikes are everywhere in this city and our bike culture has emerged from its snow-wrapped chrysalis to spread its wings and get moving.

Progress on the bike is coming along. In typical process, there has been give and take. Rethinking bicycle design but trying not to ignore some tried and true conventions is how we have been thinking. We as a team are confident that we are on a steady path to produce a bike that can not only handle the competition demands, but give riders a unique experience on the bike that lets them explore the world around them like nothing else can. Something that can be spontaneous, fast, and let the rider enjoy the benefits of cycling without thinking twice about it.

We have been popping our heads into Garry’s shop, which is down the street from us. Looking at details and ideas that come up as the metal is getting cut and welded, it’s great to see the design come to life in the hands of an artisan.