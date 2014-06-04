6 Ways Marketers Can Weather Any Storm With Their Chief Financial Officers

As a Washington, D.C., suburbanite, I can confidently say that politics can cause unexpected changes overnight: Political, cultural, and atmospheric winds blow erratically. Much like I described in my previous post , the chief financial officer role has followed similar patterns, and modern marketers should proactively embrace those changes to avoid gale-force winds in their careers.

In many organizations that I serve, the CFO wields nearly as much influence as the CEO. Seasoned CFO Don Clarke of business software company Plex Systems recently told me that “the CFO role is morphing towards a key business partner to the CEO. They both share something in common and are unique in that they have to worry about the whole ‘family’: developers, HR, IT, sales, and marketing.”

As a result of their growing influence, the CFO expects marketers to speak the language of numbers and strategy as a condition of their employment. It will be harder to justify your marketing budget unless you are capable of explaining how those marketing investments will benefit other departments, investors, and your customers.

It is possible for marketing leaders to create more collaborative and productive relationships with finance. Here’s how to get started:

First, identify marketing on metrics that matter. Pick measures that align with your overall corporate objectives and the stage of growth your company is experiencing–not metrics that you think are “cool.”

For example, if you are an established mid-market company, you may opt to track customer retention rates, pipeline velocity, customer wallet share, or brand repute.

While some activities in your integrated marketing plan will focus on short-term wins, brand development and customer segments can take two to five years to manage and measure.