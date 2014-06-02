What’s New And Different About Apple’s New Swift Programming Language?

Apple’s new Swift language is the first time Cupertino has seriously changed its software underpinnings since it bought NeXT , which became the guts of Mac OS X. So how different is it, really? And more importantly–why fix what isn’t broken?

“Its pretty wild, man,” was the first reaction from Brooklyn-based senior iOS developer Christopher White after he saw the news. White is lead developer on the Cameo app at Vimeo (as well as my former business partner at an iOS dev shop in Williamsburg). “It’s what a lot of native developers have wanted,” he told me. “To do something more like a scripting language.”

That’s because more and more programmers are becoming fluent in web languages. White says Swift’s scripting-like syntax modernizes Apple’s developer environment in a way that will feel more familiar to web developers. “It lowers the barriers of entry for anyone who comes from a scripting background,” he says, which would include a lot of web developers–especially developers used to writing in Perl or PHP. “Their Hello World app is one line–that’s very much like a scripting language,” says White. “So they’re just modernizing the style, really.”

There are performance improvements, too, but White says the sandbox feature–“where you can run stuff in Playgrounds to be able to change code on the fly without recompiling”–is an even bigger boon. “The overall syntax is very JavaScripty in a way–they’re moving toward not having hard type variables,” White says. He calls it a mishmash of a scripting language, with all the power of a compiled language. “It’s still native, it still compiles, but it’s a style of programming that a lot of people–especially backend developers–are used to.”

There’s another facet to Swift, however: keeping up with the Joneses. “They’re doing more now to advance their languages and maintain technical dominance, competing with Google, which has Go,” speculates White. “It’s cachet, in a way. You’re doing your own language, Google? We’re doing our own language too, assholes!”

But Swift’s changes aren’t entirely positive, at least at first glance. Objective-C was famously verbose, meaning it was easy to read. “[Swift] definitely seems less verbose, whereas with Objective-C it’s so goddamn verbose! You can almost always follow what’s going on [in Objective-C] because the method names are so detailed. Whereas [in Swift] you’d have to have a little more familiarity with the language before you picked it up. Especially someone else’s code.”

More of an obstacle is the learning curve. “It’ll take a little time,” says White. Developers will be asking themselves: Do I start running Swift, or do I make my project manager happy? “Most people are gonna learn it on nights and weekends, so if they get an assignment they can write it using Swift code,” he says. Mixing code also means switching context, White explains: “It’ll take a while for the community at large to come to grips with that. Before the bigger enterprises adopt it, they’ll want to see more engineers [using it].”