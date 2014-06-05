Why Fathers Who Split The Housework Raise Ambitious Girls

Dads who do the laundry are influencing the next generation of female leaders.

Mom can lean in as much as she wants, but when a girl sees her dad shouldering more of the housework, she begins to see the world differently, according to new research.

The study, from the University of British Columbia, shows the connection between parents who share chores, and what girls want to be when they grow up.

By creating gender-egalitarian domestic roles, we might inspire little girls to pursue careers where they might traditionally have been excluded.

“Even when fathers publicly endorsed gender equality, if they retained a traditional division of labor at home, their daughters were more likely to envision themselves in traditionally female-dominant jobs, such as nurse, teacher, librarian, or stay-at-home-mom,” reports the Association for Physiological Science.

Through interviews with 326 children, ages 7 to 13, and at least one of their parents, researchers determined the parents’ stereotypic leanings, division of chores and paid work, and the kids’ career aspirations. Not surprisingly, women bore most of the housework, and both adults and children supported that stereotype.

What is surprising, however, are two main findings:

Girls self-stereotyped more than boys when it came to family life.

Boys are more stereotypical about occupational aspirations.

Girls seem to grow up sensitive to societal expectations, and are aware of the roles they’d be expected to take–mother, wife, housekeeper–and the “second shift” that comes with it. According to the study: