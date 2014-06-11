4 Lessons In Content Marketing From Intel And The Creators Project

When it first launched in 2010, The Creators Project could have become simply a co-sponsored music and technology festival aimed at putting an edgy shine on Intel’s millennial outreach. A good, if still pretty traditional entertainment-as-promotional vehicle initiative. It began as an event series spanning New York, London, Sao Paolo, Seoul and Beijing, featuring curated art, installations, screenings, and dozens of performances by musicians and artists from all over the world who utilized technology in their creative visions.

At the time, Intel’s then-CMO Deborah Conrad said, “We’re lucky to have a backstage pass to the most exciting uses of technology and the artists that inspire us by how they harness technology’s power and potential to explore. Thankfully, Vice wanted to give everyone a front row seat to all of these incredible artists, and they had the guts and talent to do just that.”

That a global mainstream brand like Intel would publicly team with Vice on content of any kind, given its rather controversial editorial history, was enough to raise eyebrows and expectations. But even the most optimistic observer couldn’t have predicted the longevity of The Creators Project. Five years on, the site and video content hub has showcased the work of over 600 musicians, designers, artists, innovators and more–from Daft Punk and Michel Gondry to Ai Weiwei and Pharrell–and its channel has more than 380 million video views to date, with 450,000 dedicated YouTube subscribers. It’s not only an editorial identity all its own at the crossroads of art and technology, and one of the most high-profile brands-as-publishers case studies. It’s also become the foundation of Intel’s overall strategy and philosophy around brand content.

Over the last few years it’s won a laundry list of ad industry, art and design awards and in May, Intel and Vice announced that they are expanding The Creators Project content reach to Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, and Spain, having already this year launched in Australia and New Zealand, and increased its editorial and video content in France and the U.K.

Intel’s director of media Rebecca Brown says the partnership with Vice set the pace for and contributes to the brand’s expanding content strategy. Here are some of the things the company has learned in its five-year experiment in creativity-focused content.

What began as a more events-focused initiative, has become primarily a digital content publisher and production house. “It’s evolved to be more about stories around artists and technology, which have performed very well,” says Brown. “Vice has obviously evolved significantly since 2010, as have we, and one thing we’ve grown into through this partnership is the notion of brand as publisher. We have a brand site called iQ –launched in 2012–where we cover a lot of these Creators Project stories from Intel’s point of view.”

On iQ, stories that have been done for The Creators Project from an artistic POV are re-examined from a more technological angle, often with perspective from engineers and developers. This year Intel launched iQ in nine European countries.