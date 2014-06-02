A New App Uses Fart Power To Teach Kids About Nutrition

Louis C.K. once broke down the flatulence formula of comedic genius . First, and this cannot be emphasized enough, it comes out of your behind. Second, it smells like poop. Third, and perhaps most crucially, it makes a little trumpet noise. As the comic puts it, “You don’t have to be smart to laugh at a fart, but you have to be stupid not to.”





Agency Goodby, Silverstein & Partners has taken this pinnacle of simple comedic genius and used it as an educational tool for kids. Because getting kids to eat food that’s good for them is often as tough as stopping them from laughing at a fart. Very difficult.

Scan any item in the grocery store and the Fart Code app, will tell you if any of its ingredients are known to cause gas. The algorithm determines the level of toxicity on a “fartometer” and produces the appropriate fart noise and vibration, emulating how your digestive system would process those ingredients. You can then share that fart via text message–complete with fart emoji–and on your social networks. Because why not? Friends can then click on a link and hear the fart you just created.





According to the agency, schools across San Francisco have signed on to use the app in their class curriculum and national teacher resources are recommending the app to their networks. That, and now we all have something else to blame–other than the dog, our own kid, or barking wall spiders–the next time an inopportune digestive moment strikes in public.