Six Things We Learned From Our iBeacon Prototype

To help us better understand and appreciate the opportunities and constraints of the iBeacon profile we decided to create a small prototype using iBeacons . We called it Social Jukebox, an autonomous jukebox that automatically adapts the playlist based on audience preferences. Here we briefly describe how Social Jukebox works and what we learned from the prototype.

Social Jukebox was inspired by the frustration caused by conflicting music tastes in the office. Its function was to solve this by providing a democratic service that played songs based on the collective preference of those in proximity. It achieved this by automatically checking people in as they entered pre-set zones. Once checked in, their stored song tastes (genre, album, BPM, date) would be amended to that zone, and songs matching the dominate tastes had a higher chance of being played.

This was made possible using iBeacon, a Bluetooth LE (BLE) profile created by Apple that enables a battery-efficient way of detecting proximity. In essence it works by broadcasting its identity every few seconds so that any devices listening can intercept these advertisements and, if desired, process them.

The technology is still relatively new, so we thought this project would be a perfect way to test out its capabilities and limitations. Here’s everything we learned.

If you read a lot of tech news you would presume that iBeacons offer some special intelligence or gateway to your user, but this is not the case. iBeacons broadcast their identity, which in turn offers an opportunity to act intelligently. This intelligence comes entirely from the device and the apps running on it.

When your application is active, detection of an iBeacon can take anywhere between 5-10 seconds (longer when exiting the region). When closed this can take considerably longer. The reason for the variable delay is that the discovery requires the broadcast and search to coincide with each other–affected by how frequently the iBeacon advertises itself and how often the receiver scans, and there is an obvious trade-off between responsiveness and demands on the battery.

As mentioned above, iBeacon is a profile built on top of BLE. Thus, any device supporting BLE can detect an iBeacon including Android devices with Android OS 4.4+ installed.