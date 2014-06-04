The Hidden Wage Gap: Why Men Earn More When They Become Dads

That’s the term used to describe the wage gap where working women with children earn less on average than women without.

Now, new research from the City University of New York explores the other side of the picture. Enter: “The Daddy Bonus.”

According to the study, men with children actually earn a higher median income than those without. And the gap is relatively wide: Comparing New York City residents in 2010, the research found that men with children raked in a median income of $40,947–while those without earned just $29,904.

Although this particular study was concentrated on men in New York City, the phenomenon was found to be consistent across all groups, including different ethnicities, education levels, occupations and ages.

In other words, it’s the flip side of the “Mommy Tax”: While women with children experience a so-called wage “penalty,” men, on average, enjoy a sizable income boost for being parents.

The explanation for this reality could be two-fold. For one, working women may be more likely to drop out of the workforce for a few years to raise children, thereby losing out on years of potential wage growth.