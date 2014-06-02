Found Footage Finds Bigfoot In The Trailer For Bobcat Goldthwait’s “Willow Creek”

Comedian and long-ago Police Academy star Bobcat Goldthwait has carved out an unorthodox path for himself as a filmmaker. His past work has tackled some rather challenging subject matter, in multiple cases involving the death of children. In the first preview for his new film, however, Goldthwait seems intent on testing viewers’ limits in a more conventional way: by scaring the pants off of them.

According to JoBlo.com, Goldthwait has referred to the forthcoming Willow Creek as “The Blair-Squatch Project,” and fair enough. It’s a found footage project wherein a documentarian and her boyfriend go camping in the Willow Creek woods in search of Sasquatch. From the trailer, the movie does indeed look indebted to Blair Witch, as roughly 85% of recent found footage exercises still are. However, infusing this format with the familiar legend of Bigfoot is a shrewd move that should hit home with conspiracy nuts and the more mainstream audiences that have missed Goldthwait’s critically acclaimed oeuvre thus far.





Read our interview with the writer-director from 2013, where Goldthwait discusses his extreme process for powering through a screenplay fast, here, and let us know in the comments if Bigfoot is real.