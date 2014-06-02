Watch 22,000 Dominoes Set Themselves Up In Reverse

Daily meditation promotes creativity and happiness , but sometimes it’s enough to watch something beautiful and mesmerizing.

Domino artist and filmmaker Hevesh5 celebrated earning 200,000 YouTube subscribers last week by spending 25 hours over five days building an elaborate “thank you” set up for his fans with 22,000 dominoes. The complex, colorful display, which toppled flawlessly, is impressive enough to watch–but Hevesh5 also posted the video running backwards, showing the determined plastic pieces building themselves back up, which is arguably more zentastic.





Grab a cup of tea and watch both videos between meetings today.