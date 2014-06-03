What Famous Buildings Would Look Like Animated

Architect Axel de Stampa creates buildings as you’ve never seen them before. In a GIF series called Animated Architecture, de Stampa takes contemporary buildings–like MAD Architect’s twisting skyscrapers in Mississauga, Canada; David Chipperfield’s America’s Cup Building in Valencia, Spain; and MVRDV’s Mirador building in Madrid–and reconfigures them. He clones and rearranges certain aspects of the structure, creating buildings that appear to spin, twist, and pulse.

The series is the latest “spontaneous architecture” project in 1 Week 1 Project, an endeavor de Stampa created in 2013 with fellow Ecole d’Architecture de Paris-Belleville graduate Sylvain Macaux. The designers challenged themselves to create one new architectural project a week for a year, and are still posting, although they no longer stick to the once-a-week goal.





Animated Architecture inverts the typical way people experience a building, by moving around it. Here, instead, the building does the moving. The result is a playful exploration of what these buildings could be, whether it’s the New Museum as a boxy, straight-edged skyscraper or Herzog & de Meuron’s VitraHaus as a towering stack of identical pitched-roof houses.

[H/T: Visual News]