Attack of the Sharkwitter!

Back in 2010, before second-screen viewing became TV execs’ obsession, SyFy had a hit with Sharktopus: It drew 2.5 million viewers, raising the question:





Are silly shark movies a surefire hit? SyFy hired B-rate movie producer Asylum to make Sharknado for $2 million, four times its reported usual. When it aired in July 2013…





…it caused a frenzy among the tweet-while-watching-TV crowd. There were 5,000 Sharknado tweets a minute, 17% of all Twitter activity during airtime. And…





…likely thanks to all that buzz, usual ratings trends were turned to chum. Sharknado audience sizes increased each time the movie aired. So now…





…it’s shark spin-off season! Sharktopus vs. Pteracuda also airs on SyFy this July. And later, we’ll get Sharktopus vs. Mermantula and, of course, Sharknado 3.