Stüssy Partners With Hajime Sorayama On Racy Robot Tees

Space cyborgs in stilettos and swimsuits grace the T-shirts in ’90s-beloved clothing brand Stüssy’s latest Guest Artist series. The company has teamed up with renowned Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama, best known for his paintings of sexy robots and sci-fi pinup girls.

To launch the Stüssy x Sorayama tees, the California brand has released a short film about the eccentric talent. In it, Stüssy talks about his evolution from a quiet boy who “failed at most everything” into one of Japan’s most prolific artists.





Since he graduated from Tokyo’s Chubi School of Art in 1947, Sorayama’s hand-painted graphics have appeared monthly in the pages of Penthouse, and his Sony AIBO robotic pet designs have become part of MoMA’s permanent collection. “My mind is playing around while drawing, thinking, ‘How do I play a trick?’ or ‘Which taboo would I play with?'” Sorayama says.

The Stüssy x Sorayama capsule collection is available here.