Smash, The Tennis Swing-Tracker Third Party Developers Will Love

Using an activity tracker to arbitrarily count your steps can be very hit or miss in its usefulness. It makes more sense to get one designed to track a specific activity in order to get the most insight out of the data.

For tennis players, Smash is a new wrist band meant to help improve their game through data. The device includes an accelerometer, gyroscope, and magnetometer, able to collect data 250 times per second. This allows for really precise measurements which, combined with open API access, might help it find a wider audience with third party developers.

The goal with opening up an API as a stretch goal in the Kickstarter campaign is to expand into other sports and beyond. It’s been obvious for awhile most niche products need help from a community of interested developers.

“We’d love to move Smash into more sports, however we can’t do them all at once,” says Smash Wearables founder Rob Crowder. ”We’ve had some great feedback and requests ranging from baseball to badminton, table tennis to Padel–which is huge in Spain. To do them justice we’d need to spend significant time on algorithms and an experience that makes sense,” Crowder continues. ”So, for devs we’d love to offer a simple toolkit so they can collect measurements for whatever sport they’re passionate about. This is what we’re working on as a stretch goal.”

But having a wrist band that that can track really precise movements could also be used outside of sports. Crowder says he’s also heard feedback about Smash being used for things like physiotherapy and rehabilitation.

“Not from sports injuries necessarily, but people requiring [physiotherapy] due to surgery or other injury,” he says. “Recovery time could be shortened if they were able to repeat the correct movements more often.”

As for the actual device, all data processing happens inside the hardware unit itself and then the results passed to an app on a phone. This means that even while Smash is generating peak data, it doesn’t require one of the latest smartphones to capture the information. The data processing onboard the device does affect battery life, but right now in its initial phase Smash gets around 6 to 8 hours.