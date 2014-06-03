Top Car Designers Critique Google’s Self-Driving Car

Google’s self-driving car isn’t just unconventional in the fact that it drives itself: it’s an extremely unusual design , more reminiscent of micro-cars like the Smart Car, Fiat 500, and that weird BMW that Steve Urkel drove than a conventional auto. From the bulbous shape to the total lack of manual controls to the literal smiley face on the car’s face, the Google car isn’t quite like anything else on the road.





So we got curious: what do car designers think of it? Most active designers chose not to speak to us, not wanting to comment on what might be a competitor in the near future, but we tracked down three of the best designers in the business–or formerly in the business–showed them Google’s demo video, and asked for their thoughts.

Chris Bangle, former chief of design for BMW, Mini, and Rolls-Royce





Here we are seeing little footage pieces to the tune of a Playskool infant’s toy and it is hard not to come away feeling My First Car is rolling by … but in this case it would be My First Non-Car.

The single curve fascination as the concept for a vehicle has been around since The People’s Car was being born in Germany and Le Corbusier was exercising his compass and T-square virtuosity in France.

The “face” is supposed to be cutesy but is awful weak. Is it a cartoon or not? Their headquarters is near that of Pixar, but evidently not near enough.

Peter Stevens, former chief of design for McLaren, Lotus, MG, and consultant for…pretty much everywhere