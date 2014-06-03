The Stars of These Young Adult Books Swear, Struggle, And Generally Act Like Real Teens

In the new novel Aspen by Rebekah Crane, the teenage title character is an awkward, artsy kid who gets into a car accident that kills the most popular girl at school. The book traces the bizarre fallout in her Boulder, Colorado, community, as well as Aspen’s relationship with her stoner mom. But unlike the typical after school-special YA fare, the drug part of the tale isn’t entirely cautionary.

“The mom is a flawed character–she had Aspen under a tree at a Widespread Panic concert at 16,” says Carey Albertine, cofounder of the book’s Denver-based publisher In This Together Media. “There’s a parade of men through the house, and she smokes pot, which is not great–Aspen will mention that her mom hasn’t gotten off the couch for a while. But their relationship is also funny and warm, and for all her flaws you also see how loving and nurturing she is to Aspen.”

Carey Albertine and Saira Rao

The book fits with In This Together’s mission of offering more diverse, realistic, unwhitewashed representations of kids, especially girls, in YA and middle-grade literature. Albertine, who has an MBA with a background in TV news, investment banking, and standup comedy, founded the company with UVA classmate and former lawyer and novelist Saira Rao in 2012 after both had kids and shared a belief that the characters in children’s media were seriously lacking. The two self-funded the company with a Kickstarter last year, and have published six books so far, with three more out this month and a few on deck for 2015. Creative Artists Agency (CAA) is now repping Aspen for film rights, and the three-book Personal Statement YA series by Jason Odell Williams has already been optioned for film.

“Where we start is ultimately with the reader, and this idea around who’s being underserved, what stories aren’t we seeing,” says Albertine of their approach to finding and developing stories. “I think that’s a slightly different approach (from) where’s there a big hit and everybody wants that. What’s important to us is that the female characters are complex and nuanced. They don’t need to be superchicks or princesses, they don’t necessarily need to be strong, just complex and real.”

“And the boy characters need to be the same way,” adds Rao.





“The relationships between characters also need to be authentic,” says Albertine. “We’re wary of mean girls, catfighting. We’re looking at female friendship, and male-female friendship that is more authentic to our own experience. We also are increasingly focused on racial diversity. Those are the mission-based things, but we also like a particular aesthetic. We like things that make us laugh.”

With a few exceptions, including Rebekah Crane’s first book Playing Nice and the middle grade Soccer Sisters series by Andrea Montalbano, Rao and Albertine develop story ideas and then search out the right authors. For example, for the middle grade series Carly Keene: Literary Detective, the author needed to be able to write a period story, because the title character travels back in time and meets the Bronte sisters. Through an editor they’d been working with, In This Together found Katherine Rue, who had a degree in medieval literature.