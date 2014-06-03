What People Don’t Understand About Hiring Someone With A Physical Disability

You’re sitting in a restaurant with your family. You’re 25 and a college graduate. The waiter comes to take your order, and when it’s your turn, he takes a look at you, ignores you, and looks to your parents to order for you.

Seems a little rude, doesn’t it? Believe it or not, this happens to me frequently when I go to a restaurant.

I was born with Cerebral Palsy, and while I walk differently and speak a little slowly, my cognitive functioning is not impaired in the slightest. Cerebral Palsy does cause shakiness, particularly in my right side, it impacts my speech, and walking in large crowds of people can be a bit treacherous due to the unsteadiness in my right leg. Certainly, I have my limits, but I can find a solution or alternative way to do just about every task in my life.

Perhaps the hardest thing, though, is that living with a disability means also living with the assumptions people make about you: In my case, people usually assume a physical disability automatically equates to severe cognitive disability.

For this reason, ever since I was very young, I have always wanted to work for myself, knowing that the most accommodating employer I could ever have would be me. I knew that living with a physical disability and finding a job would prove to be difficult, as it is for any new college grad, but I also know that the unemployment rate for people with a disability is double or triple the rate for those without.

Having started my own company, I need to hire employees, and I want to make sure I am as accommodating for others as I am for myself. If I hadn’t pursued my personal dream of starting my own business, I know there are certain things that I would have been passionate about finding in an employer.

For those organizations hiring an employee living with a physical disability, it is important to understand, from the beginning, that the candidate is not defined by his or her disability, and should be treated as their own person.